Festive vibe at Old Quarter-style market by Metropole
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - A traditional Old Quarter-style market will be replicated at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, adding a festive vibe to the iconic hotel during from January 17 to 19.
At the market, food vendors will sell authentic Vietnamese favourites, while children play with toy figurines made of glutinous rice dough. Market-goers can also learn about the art of Vietnamese calligraphy.
A wide range of souvenirs will also be available. Traditional-style Hanoi houses will be erected outside La Boutique du Metropole, adding to the “Old Quarter” ambience.
The market will open to the public from 4pm of January 17 with a traditional dragon dance.
Over the three days, a cooking competition will be held at 5pm each day.
On the first day, contestants will vie to see who can create the best traditional Vietnamese banh chung (square sticky rice cake) while the second day will be a battle of banh cuon (roled rice crepes).
The contest on last day will be for nem (spring rolls). Winners will receive a voucher for a complimentary homemade cake from the hotel.
A floral specialist from local boutique Liti Florist will host a flower workshop on January 18./.
