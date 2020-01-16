Culture - Sports JW Marriott Hanoi houses one of 20 best new Asia Pacific restaurants The CNN Travel has just published a list of 20 best new restaurants in Asia-Pacific to try in 2020, with the John Anthony Cantonese Grill & Dim Sum at the five-star JW Marriott Hanoi (Vietnam) one of them.

Culture - Sports Swimmers named best athletes of 2019 Swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien won Best Female Athlete of the Year while swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang was named Best Male Athlete of the Year at the fifth Victory Cup in Hanoi on January 15.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to kick off 2020 AFC Futsal campaign next month Vietnam will start their 2020 AFC Futsal Championship campaign with an opening match against Tajikistan on February 26, according to the detailed schedule of group-stage fixtures recently announced by the Asian Football Federation (AFC).