Fidel Castro’s historic visit to Vietnam’s liberated zone
The visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in South Vietnam in 1973 stands as a momentous and significant historical milestone, showcasing the deep and enduring relationship between the two nations.
