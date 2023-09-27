Politics Infographic Vietnam - Bangladesh traditional friendship Since Vietnam - Bangladesh diplomatic relations were established on February 2, 1973, bilateral ties have been consolidated and continually grown.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership With major efforts from both sides, the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has continued to make important progress in all fields over recent years.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, UK celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties Vietnam and the UK officially established diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. Over the course of the past 50 years, the relationship has been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership 28 years since the official establishment of diplomatic relations and 10 years since the establishment of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership, Vietnam-US relations have seen comprehensive, substantive, and in-depth progress, making positive contributions to security, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.