The NA then listened to a report on adjustments made to the draft law on oil and gas (revised), and debated issues of difference in the draft.On October 26, the NA is scheduled to discuss in groups draft resolutions on the pilot auction of car registration numbers, and pilot specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.The afternoon meeting, to be broadcast live on the NA’s television channel, will focus on the draft law on civil defence, adjustments to the draft law on domestic violence prevention and fight./.