On October 25, the fifth working day in the 15th National Assembly’s fourth session, law makers discussed several draft laws.In the morning, Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung presented a proposal on the draft e-transaction law (revised), followed by an evaluation report delivered by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy.Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung read a report on adjustments to the draft Inspection Law (revised). The NA then discussed contentious issues in the draft.In the afternoon, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien presented the draft law on protection of consumers’ rights. The Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment delivered a report evaluating the draft law.