Fifty years of Vietnam - Italy diplomatic relations marked in Hanoi
The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Italy diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023) was celebrated at a ceremony held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Italian Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 3.
Hanoi (VNA) – The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Italy diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023) was celebrated at a ceremony held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Italian Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 3.
Since bilateral diplomatic ties were set up on March 23, 1973, Vietnam and Italy have become increasingly important partners of each other in all spheres and cooperated closely in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.
The upgrade of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in January 2013 is considered a historic step heralding an important journey of their connections and promoting the intensive, comprehensive, effective, and sustainable development of cooperation.
Addressing the event, VUFO President Phan Anh Son said Italy is an important partner and a faithful friend of the Vietnamese people. He described people-to-people exchanges as a highlight of the countries’ relations and a contribution to their mutual understanding.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Italy donated nearly 3 million vaccine doses to Vietnam while the Vietnamese Government and people gave medical masks as assistance for the European country. Both sides supported each other to surmount the pandemic, he noted.
To develop their relations both extensively and intensively, Son perceived that the countries should keep reinforcing the foundation of their cooperation, which is a traditional, close-knit, and extremely precious friendship nurtured by generations of their leaders and peoples.
In the time ahead, VUFO will continue working closely with Italian partners and organisations to diversify people-to-people diplomatic activities to bolster multifaceted cooperation, he went on.
For his part, Italian Ambassador Macro Della Seta said this year, the two countries have marked the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations via a wide range of programmes, including cultural events and initiatives and high-level visits.
Notably, President Vo Van Thuong paid an official visit to Italy in July during which the two sides issued a joint statement on strengthening their strategic partnership, the diplomat added./.
Since bilateral diplomatic ties were set up on March 23, 1973, Vietnam and Italy have become increasingly important partners of each other in all spheres and cooperated closely in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.
The upgrade of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in January 2013 is considered a historic step heralding an important journey of their connections and promoting the intensive, comprehensive, effective, and sustainable development of cooperation.
Addressing the event, VUFO President Phan Anh Son said Italy is an important partner and a faithful friend of the Vietnamese people. He described people-to-people exchanges as a highlight of the countries’ relations and a contribution to their mutual understanding.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Italy donated nearly 3 million vaccine doses to Vietnam while the Vietnamese Government and people gave medical masks as assistance for the European country. Both sides supported each other to surmount the pandemic, he noted.
To develop their relations both extensively and intensively, Son perceived that the countries should keep reinforcing the foundation of their cooperation, which is a traditional, close-knit, and extremely precious friendship nurtured by generations of their leaders and peoples.
In the time ahead, VUFO will continue working closely with Italian partners and organisations to diversify people-to-people diplomatic activities to bolster multifaceted cooperation, he went on.
For his part, Italian Ambassador Macro Della Seta said this year, the two countries have marked the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations via a wide range of programmes, including cultural events and initiatives and high-level visits.
Notably, President Vo Van Thuong paid an official visit to Italy in July during which the two sides issued a joint statement on strengthening their strategic partnership, the diplomat added./.