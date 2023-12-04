Politics Vietnam, Türkiye issue joint statement on future cooperation Vietnam and Türkiye issued a joint statement within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the European nation at the invitation of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz from November 29 - 30.

Politics Cambodian NA President’s visit enhances Vietnam-Cambodia relations The official visit by Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary reaffirmed the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with Vietnam and helped enhance the relations between the NAs of the two countries, said Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.

Politics Bac Giang focuses on developing Party organisations, members at non-State enterprises The northern province of Bac Giang is working to strengthen the development of quality of Party organisations and members at non-State enterprises and businesses at local industrial parks, according to the Party Committee of the Bac Giang Party Organisation of the Business Bloc.

Politics Top legislator leaves for CLV Parliamentary Summit, visits to Laos, Thailand Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking NA delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on December 4 morning for the first Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit and a working visit to Laos from December 4 to 7, and an official visit to Thailand from December 7 to 10.