Film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
A number of movies will be screened nationwide from August 19 to September 5 to mark the 76th year of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2), according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The films include “Hanh phuc cua me” (Happiness of a Mother), documentaries “Chung mot coi nguon” (Sharing the same root) and “Sac xuan tren tho cam” (Colours of Spring on brocade) and animation “Nguoi thay muon doi” (Teacher of a Lifetime).
The screening will only be organised in localities where COVID-19 has been brought under control and theater-goers must comply with guidelines by the Ministry of Health.
In case the event cannot be held, the movies will be screened in the upcoming occasions./.