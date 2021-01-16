Final round of Miss University 2020 held in Hanoi
Candidates enter final round of Vietnam Miss University 2020 (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Forty-one outstanding girls are competing for the crown of the Vietnam Miss University 2020 during the final round held from January 13-20 in Hanoi.
Themed “The Beauty of Wisdom,” the pageant aims to honour the beauty of wisdom, talent and dynamism of Vietnamese students.
The final night will be held at the Viet Xo Friendship Cultural Palace on January 19, and be broadcast live on Vietnam Cable Television (VTV Cab) channels.
The jury includes Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mai Van Hung, People’s Artists Minh Hoa and Tu Long, and Runner-up of the Miss Vietnam 2018 Phuong Nga.
Along with the three main prizes of Miss University and the first and second runner-ups, the organizing board will grant a lot of extra prizes, with a total value of 500 million VND (21,600 USD)./.