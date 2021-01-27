Finance sector contributes decisively to national achievements: Official
The national finance sector has recorded important developments and made decisive contributions to the country’s achievements, according to member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung.
Addressing a discussion within the framework of the 13th National Party Congress on January 27, Dung said the financial sector has implemented the policy of e-government development towards a digital government and digital economy, and promoted IT application and development.
Businesses now basically conduct all tax declarations, tax payments, tax refunds, and customs procedures via digital platforms.
The restructuring of the State budget and public debt in the 2016-2020 period helped strengthen national finances while mobilising more resources for COVID-19 prevention and control, supporting the national economy to avoid recession, helping Vietnam become one of the few economies posting positive growth in 2020, and creating an important foundation for the future.
Delegates at the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Over the next five years, the sector will focus on completing and synchronously implementing policies on pricing, State finance, corporate finance, accounting, auditing, administrative reform, applying achievements from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and allocating financial resources in accordance with market signals.
The sector will also give priority to attracting foreign investment, shifting from extensive investment to intensive investment, and fully implementing previous and new free trade agreements.
Dung said the finance sector will effectively implement the principle of spending within financial capacity and borrowing within repayment ability, and work to complete a database on revenues, expenditures, public debts, and public assets, while improving the efficiency of public financial management and administration at both the macro and micro scale, and promoting openness and transparency, as well as intensifying the fight against corruption and wastefulness.
The capacity and quality of financial inspection and supervision and auditing will be also strengthened through applying IT.
Activities in financial inspections and auditing will be expanded, while internal and remote monitoring will be boosted.
It will also closely coordinate with relevant sectors and localities to effectively handle the results of inspections and auditing, to fully recover any money and assets for the State, the minister added./.