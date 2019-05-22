Illustrative photo (Source: plo.vn)

- Vina T&T Import - Export Service Trading Co Ltd (Vina T&T) has said its mango shipments to the US amounted to 71 tonnes.Following it first mango batch of 20 tonnes to the market via air and sea routes a month ago, the company has so far sent the fruit to the US every week.In 2018, Vina T&T reeled in 30 million USD from fruit export. The US’s permission for the import of Vietnamese fresh mango is said to be helpful to increasing the revenue by 15 to 20 percent this year.Mango is the sixth fresh fruit of Vietnam allowed to enter the market after lychee, longan, rambutan, star apple and dragon fruit. It is one of Vietnam’s fruits of strength with a total plantation of nearly 90,000ha nationwide, producing nearly 800,000 tonnes per year.Vietnam has exported the fruit to 40 countries over the world. Its main importers are China, European countries, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.-VNA