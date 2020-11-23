Firms at HCM City’s IPs seek innovative rooftop solar power solutions
Sven Ernedal, Project Director of GIZ’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (4E) speaks at the event (Photo: petrotimes.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – A workshop titled “Innovative industrial and commercial solar rooftop PV power solutions for Vietnam” took place for the first time in HCM City on November 23.
The event was co-organised by the German development cooperation agency (GIZ) and the HCM City Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks Authority Business Association (HBA).
HBA deputy chairman and general secretary Tran Thien Long said that firms operating in the city’s export processing zones and IPs are paying attention to rooftop solar PV power, which has gained impressive development in Vietnam in the recent past.
Echoing Long’s view, Sven Ernedal, Project Director of GIZ’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (4E), affirmed that the successful collaboration between GIZ and HBA will contribute to solar power growth and turn it into a trustworthy, budget-friendly and sustainable energy source for Vietnam’s commercial-industrial group.
In addition, he said that GIZ hopes to expand future cooperation with HBA in renewable energy in general, and innovative industrial and commercial solar rooftop PV power in particular.
A guiding document on innovative industrial and commercial rooftop solar PV power investment and EVNSOLAR, a rooftop solar power platform developed by Vietnam Electricity, were introduced at the event./.