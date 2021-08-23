Firms help to improve IT human resources in Vietnam
Representatives from 100 businesses and non-traditional education and training units signed a commitment to provide training for human resources in the digital revolution in Vietnam.
Nearly 200 businesses participate in an online conference discussing human resource development for the IT sector. (Photo courtesy of FUNiX)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Representatives from 100 businesses and non-traditional education and training units signed a commitment to provide training for human resources in the digital revolution in Vietnam.
Nguyen Thanh Nam, Founder of FUNiX, told an online conference last week that the annual demand for information and technology (IT) jobs has increased up to 47 percent in the past few years. However, the current IT training units meet only 40 percent of demand. The cooperation between businesses and non-traditional education and training units would be the right way to ensure the IT human resources supply.
Dinh Anh Huan, chairman of Seedcom, said Vietnamese IT engineers have the ability to work in all countries around the world. Experts said Vietnam has opportunities to compete in the world market in IT sectors that have potential such as mobile gaming, blockchain, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The country could become a centre to provide high quality IT human resources for the world.
Nguyen Duc Tai, CEO of Lumi smart house, believed that Vietnam’s IoT products, especially in the smart house area could compete with big firms from China.
Pham Quan, CEO of Onesoft, said Vietnam has a certain position in the game programming industry with some game studios in the Top 15 worldwide. Five out of 10 leading game studios in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific belong to Vietnamese people.
Tran Viet Hung, founder of STEAM for Vietnam, said providing IT training for young people would help build a firm supply of human resources for the future. STEAM for Vietnam has organised classes with 5,000 pupils a day to teach IT for Vietnamese children nationwide.
“We expect to cooperate with businesses to mobilise a big force of human resources for the IT sector,” said Le Minh Duc, managing director of FUNiX./.
Nguyen Thanh Nam, Founder of FUNiX, told an online conference last week that the annual demand for information and technology (IT) jobs has increased up to 47 percent in the past few years. However, the current IT training units meet only 40 percent of demand. The cooperation between businesses and non-traditional education and training units would be the right way to ensure the IT human resources supply.
Dinh Anh Huan, chairman of Seedcom, said Vietnamese IT engineers have the ability to work in all countries around the world. Experts said Vietnam has opportunities to compete in the world market in IT sectors that have potential such as mobile gaming, blockchain, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The country could become a centre to provide high quality IT human resources for the world.
Nguyen Duc Tai, CEO of Lumi smart house, believed that Vietnam’s IoT products, especially in the smart house area could compete with big firms from China.
Pham Quan, CEO of Onesoft, said Vietnam has a certain position in the game programming industry with some game studios in the Top 15 worldwide. Five out of 10 leading game studios in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific belong to Vietnamese people.
Tran Viet Hung, founder of STEAM for Vietnam, said providing IT training for young people would help build a firm supply of human resources for the future. STEAM for Vietnam has organised classes with 5,000 pupils a day to teach IT for Vietnamese children nationwide.
“We expect to cooperate with businesses to mobilise a big force of human resources for the IT sector,” said Le Minh Duc, managing director of FUNiX./.