To promote the Vietnamese Ao Dai (traditional dress), the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee made the decision to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association, which will represent individuals who have a deep appreciation of Vietnam’s national outfit.

It also aims to foster the exchange, celebration, preservation, and promotion of the Ao Dai within the community.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association will bring together a diverse group of individuals, including researchers, historians, designers and tailors, skilled artisans, and embroiderers, as well as passionate ao dai enthusiasts.

The Association is scheduled to initiate research programmes, focusing on the cultural significance of the ao dai, designing and tailoring ao dai, and organising elegant ao dai contests and performances both within the country and abroad./.

VNA