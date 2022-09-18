Durians are gathered to export to China. (Photo:VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) - The first batch of six containers of Vietnamese durian from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak that have passed stringent safety guidelines began its journey to China on September 17.



Five producers sent 100 tonnes of the fruit in total for the first shipment.



The shipment comes following the signing of the protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) over two months ago.



More durians from 23 China-approved growing areas are also on the way to a code-granted facility in Dak Lak to be sorted and packaged for delivery to China. Transportation requirements include using cartons with air holes for ventilation and quality control.



Qualified durians need to weigh three kilos each and meet stringent safety standards. They are required to have traceability stamps as well, which will be presented in English or Chinese and show the name of the packaging facility.



Dak Lak is the country's second largest durian-growing locality with 15,000 ha, behind the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang./.