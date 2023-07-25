Pink-fleshed Eureka lemon in honey by the Ha Phong Cooperative is exported to UK. (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – The first batch of two One Commune One Product (OCOP) products - turmeric starch and pink-fleshed Eureka lemon in honey - from the northern province of Hoa Binh, was exported to the UK on July 25.



The batch concludes 60 boxes of turmeric starch produced by the Nhung Van Co. Ltd in the Lac Son district and pink-fleshed Eureka lemon in honey by the Ha Phong Cooperative in the Cao Phong district exported to the UK by the R.Y.B JSC. Each box contains 1,080 jars and each jar weighs 200-500 grams.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Cong Su said that the export of the two OCOP items proved the potential and advantages of the province’s agricultural products to meet consumers’ tastes, even those in choosy markets.



He said that in the coming time, the province’s agricultural sector and localities will continue to strengthen directing the production, and development of raw material areas. Local authorities will support the certification of food safety for the raw material areas and support manufacturers to improve product quality, packaging design, traceability stamps, and participate in trade promotion programmes.



Many agricultural products of the province have been exported to countries such as frozen white and purple sugarcane to the US, Canada, the Republic of Korea, and Japan; bananas to China and processed bamboo shoots to Europe and Japan./.