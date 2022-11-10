The more than 6-tonne batch contains 2,300 boxes with a total value of over 80,000 USD. It was shipped by the Damaca Nguyen Phuong Joint Stock Company in Krong Nang district.

Macadamia has been a new export item in Dak Lak province over recent years, and is expected to contribute significantly to the locality’s export turnover.

This first official shipment is important, because Japan is a major partner in free trade agreements Vietnam has signed, and is also one of the largest markets in the world for macadamia.

It also opens up opportunities for businesses in Dak Lak province to gain access to other major markets in the world, and help local farmers post higher profits./.

