Lam Dong (VNA) - The Ngan Thong glass bridge connecting Thung Lung Tinh Yeu (Valley of Love) and Mong Mo Hill, two major tourist attractions in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong's resort city of Da Lat, was opened to the public on August 19 after four years of construction, making it the first-ever of its kind there.



Deputy Chairman of the Lam Dong provincial People’s Committee Pham S affirmed that the new construction will be a state-of-the-art tourism product in the locality.



The suspension bridge is some 90 meters above pine forests below, with a total length of 325 meters and a width of 3 meters.

The bridge can welcome more than 200 tourists at a time, from which tourists can have a panorama of Langbiang mountain and part of Da Lat city./.