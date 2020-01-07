First Ha Long int’l music festival to take the stage
Chairman of the Musicians’ Association of Vietnam Do Hong Quan (centre) speaks at the press meeting giving details of the festival on January 6 (Photo: organising board)
Hanoi (VNA) – The first Ha Long international music festival is scheduled to take place in the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 10 – 11 with the participation of over 100 Vietnamese and foreign artists.
Foreign artists at the event, to be held at the exhibition and expo centre in Ha Long city, come from the Guangxi Arts Institute of China, the Magic of Nomads band of Kazakhstan, and the Yushoku-Hot band of Japan.
Chairman of the Musicians’ Association of Vietnam Do Hong Quan said the festival will offer performances in various genres, from pop and rock to contemporary folk music.
It will be a chance to introduce new musical works from Vietnam to international friends and give foreign artists an opportunity to perform their countries’ music for Vietnamese people, he said, adding that the event also aims to enhance cultural relations among participating countries.
Tran Tien Dung, Deputy Director of the Quang Ninh Department of Culture and Sports, said the first festival will serve as a foundation for similar events to be held annually in the province.
Through the festival, the province also wishes to introduce local destinations to domestic and foreign visitors, he noted./.