First Hanoi flower street to debut in February for Tet celebrations
A flower street with the theme of “Home Hanoi Xuan 2021” is set to be held for the first time between February 7 and 17 in Splendora urban area of Hoai Duc district in Hanoi in order to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival, known locally as Tet.
(Source: https://laodong.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) - A flower street with the theme of “Home Hanoi Xuan 2021” is set to be held for the first time between February 7 and 17 in Splendora urban area of Hoai Duc district in Hanoi in order to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival, known locally as Tet.
The street will feature a traditional Tet space, including Dong Ho folk paintings, Bat Trang ceramic products, and calligraphic works, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
In addition, the area will also include traditional items such as Chuong village’s Non La, a type of conical hat, and Chung cake, a festive delicacy consisting of a square sticky rice cake, in order to offer visitors an ideal check-in location.
Alongside various art performances, water puppetry show and folk games are also set to entertain visitors throughout Tet. A traditional market featuring flowers, ornamental trees, and food will also take place during the event.
As the first event of its kind, the street is being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)./.