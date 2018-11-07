At the forum (Source: dangcongsan.vn))

– A Hanoi forum on climate change consequences will be held in the capital city of Vietnam from November 8-11 by the Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) and the Korean Foundation for Advanced Studies (KFAS).Themed “Towards Sustainable Development: Climate Change Response for Sustainability and Security”, the Hanoi Forum 2018 is expected to draw more than 300 delegates, including international leaders and former leaders, politicians, foreign and domestic scholars and scientists, and representatives from related groups and international organisations.Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on November 7, President of VNU’s Quality Assurance Council Mai Trong Nhuan said that the forum aims to define and analyse evidence on the impacts of climate change; share successful models and lessons related to climate change response; provide consultancy for Government offices, social organisations, and the private sector to draw up response policies and strategies; contribute ideas towards building a harmonious, low-carbon society; and intensify cooperation at the regional and international levels.Keynote speakers of the forum will be Helen Clark, former Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Stephen Groff, Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).This year’s forum will focus on the study of human ecology, climate change response, and the governance of natural resources.The forum facilitates international academic exchange and discussion in order to increase the effectiveness of climate change response and contribute to the realisation of sustainable development goals at global, regional, and national levels.It aims to bring together scientists, policymakers, managers, and entrepreneurs from all over the world to engage in interdisciplinary conversations of natural resources management, energy, infrastructure, economics, and science and technology.Discussions at the forum will be divided into five main topics, including climate change evidence and security; human impacts of climate change; climate change response; policy and governance of climate change response and sustainability; and science, technology, and education for climate change response and sustainability.Two key policy dialogues on the management of natural resources in the Mekong Delta region and the building and development of the Red River region will also be part of the forum’s agenda.Reports delivered at this forum will provide foundations for a report Vietnam will deliver at the 24th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24) slated for December in Poland.Vietnam is considered one of the five nations most affected by climate change, with huge risks of flooding, landslides, earthquakes, and coastal erosion. –VNA