Sci-Tech HUST inaugurates AI international research centre The Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) has inaugurated its international research centre on artificial intelligence (AI).

Sci-Tech Solutions introduced to help MSMEs in digital transformation The NextTech Group organised a ceremony in Hanoi on March 31 to debut its comprehensive digital transformation solutions for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Sci-Tech VinFuture receives over 500 official nominators from 36 countries The VinFuture Foundation announced that over 500 prominent scientists, universities, and recognized organizations from 36 countries representing six continents have registered to become the Official Nominators for the VinFuture Prize over one month after the foundation launched its call for nominations.