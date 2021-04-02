First home-grown internet speed test app launched
i-Speed is the first Made-in-Vietnam internet speed measuring app. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - i-Speed, the first Made-in-Vietnam internet speed measuring app, was rolled out in Hanoi on April 2 by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) and the Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
The app was developed by VNNIC from a web-based system to measure internet access quality in Vietnam.
Available on iOS and Android platforms, i-Speed helps users check the speed of their internet connection, including download and upload speeds, ping, and jitter, and quickly evaluates network service quality.
Representatives from VNNIC and the Authority of Telecommunications said that i-Speed’s development together with data on internet access quality has contributed to completing multidimensional statistics on Vietnam’s internet while promoting competitiveness between service providers.
Figures from i-Speed show that average download and upload speeds across mobile networks reached 40.47 Mbps and 25.73 Mbps, respectively, in the first quarter. Those on fixed broadband were 57.60 Mbps and 47.40 Mbps.
Ten businesses are now carrying out internet speed measurements: VNPT, Viettel, Vietnamobile, MobiFone, NetNam, HTC, FPT Telecom, CMC Telecom, SCTV, and SPT.
In the time to come, VNNIC will work to upgrade i-Speed to ensure that Vietnam has a safe and modern internet network and to improve the capacity of digital infrastructure to serve national digitalisation goals.
Data on the internet connectivity speeds of internet service providers is announced on https://speedtest.vn and https://i-speed.vn, helping users choose suitable internet service providers./.
Last year, VNNIC joined hands with the Authority of Telecommunications and network service providers to develop internet speed measurement facilities in 30 localities nationwide.
