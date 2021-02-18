Society Vice President joins tree-planting festival in Quang Binh The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in coordination with the People’s Committee of central Quang Binh province has held a tree-planting festival in Quang Phu commune, Dong Hoi city, in the presence of Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

Society Czech officials deliver Tet greetings to Vietnamese community Health Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Blatny on February 15 sent a letter to wish the Vietnamese people community in the nation a happy Lunar New Year in both Vietnamese and Czech.

Society Airlines asked to refuse violators of pandemic control regulations The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to refuse serving passengers who fail to fill in health declarations and follow pandemic prevention and control regulations.