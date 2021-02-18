Internet connection expected to return to normal on February 24
With repair work on some international undersea cables now underway, Vietnam’s internet connection with the world is expected to be fully restored on February 24.
The repair of the Tata TGN-Intra Asia (IA) cable system’s broken sections began on February 18. The IA management board said the work is scheduled to be completed on February 24. Earlier, the system’s branches S1, S5, and FP1 were found to be faulty.
The IA, stretching 6,800 km, connects Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong (China), and Japan. With designed transmission speeds of 3.84 Tbps, it is an important cable transferring data from Vietnam and other Asian destinations to America and Europe.
Meanwhile, faults in the S6 section of the Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) cable system will be fixed on February 24, missing the initial plan of February 22.
The 10,400-km-long APG boasts a capacity of 54Tbps - the largest of any network in Asia - and connects eight countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, including Vietnam. It was partly funded by Vietnamese firms VNPT, Viettel, FPT, and CMC Telecom, and put into operation at the end of 2016./.