Politics Spokeswoman highlights significance of Indonesian President’s upcoming visit The welcoming of Indonesian President Joko Widodo for a state visit to Vietnam underscores Vietnam's consistent policy of treasuring relations with neighbouring countries and ASEAN, including Indonesia, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Politics Building East Sea into space of cooperation, development: Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Maintaining and Promoting Stability in the Maritime Sphere in Southeast Asia issued on December 30, 2023 shows the importance that the bloc attaches to the maritime sphere in the region, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on January 11.

Politics Vietnam urges exclusion from US religious freedom watch list Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang has conveyed Vietnam's regret and urged the US not to include Vietnam in the Special Watch List for religious freedom.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.