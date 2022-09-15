The drill, the first of its kind between the militaries of the three countries, was held under an agreement reached at a meeting of the three countries’ defence ministers in Hanoi in 2019.

Focusing on water and land rescue, it was participated in by nearly 500 military officers and soldiers who exercised search and rescue in response to flooding, landslides, building collapses, and chemical leaks. Vietnam engaged in most of the contents.

The organising board described the drill as successful and a practical activity in defence cooperation among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, thus helping promote cooperation, solidarity, and friendship among the countries, including their militaries.

It noted through the drill, the three militaries’ rescue forces would become more proactive in coordinating with and assisting one another in disaster response to guarantee peace and security for their people./.

