A volunteer is given a shot of the 75mcg dose of Nanocovax on January 12 (Photo: VNA)

- The highest dose, 75mcg, of Nanocovax , a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Vietnam, was given to three volunteers in Hanoi on January 12 as part of the first stage of human trials.The three women, aged 20 to 22, are the first of a total of 20 volunteers in the testing programme.Following their injection, the volunteers will undergo health monitoring for 72 hours at the Hanoi-based Military Medical University . The other 17 volunteers will receive injections if the vaccine’s safety is confirmed.Two groups of 20 people each are testing the 25mcg and 50mcg doses, receiving their first injections on December 17 and 26, respectively.Pain at the injection site and a light fever lasting 24 hours were the only two issues reported by volunteers, according to Associate Professor Dr Chu Van Men, Director of the Military Medical University’s Centre for Clinical Trials and Bioequivalence. All are now in a stable condition, he added.