The Cat Hiep solar power plant (Photo: VNA)

– Cat Hiep solar power plant has become the first of its kind in the central province of Binh Dinh to join the national grid on May 20.The 49.5 MWp plant, spanning 60.1 ha in Cat Hiep commune, Phu Cat district, is connected to the grid at the 110 kV Phu Cat power station via a 5.5 km wire system.The entire project was built at a cost of 1.1 trillion VND (47.3 million USD), invested mainly by France-based Quadran International and Vietnam’s Truong Thanh Group.The plant is scheduled to begin its commercial operation on June 6, producing between 78,000 and 80,000 MWh of electricity for the grid on an annual basis.–VNA