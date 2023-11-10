First symphony concert exclusively for expectant mothers opens in Hanoi on November 11 (Photo: ticketgo.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A symphony concert exclusively for expectant mothers, the first of its kind, entitled “BU Concert 2023: The Beginning” will be held at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on November 11.

The artist line-up at the event includes flute soloist Nguyen Hong Anh and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

According to the organising board, the concert is intended to contribute to the mission of “joining hands to create the best start for every child”, as a child's life does not begin when he or she is born but rather when he or she is still in the mother's womb, through raising the spirit of positive living in every pregnant mother, as well as inspiring parents in emotional education and taking care of the mental health of expectant mothers - the foundational factor to get the best start for every baby.

Particularly, all proceeds from the concert will be used to build schools for children in the highlands in 2024.

The programme is specially designed and conducted by famous Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji, who has been with Vietnam for nearly 30 years.



Spectators will be delighted with masterpieces of W.A Mozart such as the overture of the great opera “The marriage of Figaro” and Flute Concerto No.2 K. 314. The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra will perform the "Nhat Ky Cua Me" (Mother's Diary) of famous song writer Nguyen Van Chung./.