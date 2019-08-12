Violinist Park Gang-hyeon from the Republic of Korea (Photo of the organising board)

- Violinists Ruslan Turuntayev from Kazakhstan and Park Gang-hyeon from the Republic of Korea (RoK) won the Grand Prix at the First Vietnam International Music Competition for Violin and Chamber Music in Hanoi on August 11.Jiang Zhenyi from China received the first prize and Hong Hyeon of the RoK took the second prize.Vietnamese Hoang Ho Khanh Van and Russian Peter Fedotove shared the third prize.Van is one of Vietnam’s violin talents. At the age of 12, she won first prize at the third ASEAN International Concerto Competition in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2009.Park Gang-hyeon was also named the Best Performer of Mozart sonata, while Jiang Zhenyi is the Best Youngest Contestant in the Violin Category.The Vietnam Musicians Association gives the Best Performance of Vietnamese Music to Russian Feodor Ludevig.The association also presents The Hope Star to Korean-American Kyung Ah-oh and Japanese Kanon Aoki.Aoki won the prize for recital at the Concert Hall of the Franz Liszt Academy of Music. The prize is chosen by Hungarian judge Vilmos Szabadi.In the category of chamber music, Grand Prix goes to Korean Comme Toi Piano Duo and the ensemble of Canada, Poland, US and Vietnam musicians - Ulysses Quartet & Trung.Two Vietnamese ensembles Amici Quartet and L’ Espoir Trio took the second prize.The competition was held by the Vietnam National Academy of Music with the participation of 63 contestants from 19 countries including 29 violinists and 11 chamber groups.The competition's judging board of 16 includes Russian violinist and People’s Artist Viktor Tretyakov. He won the first prize at the Tchaikovsky Music Competition in 1966 and many other awards such as Global Artist by UNESCO.-VNA