First Vietnam Int'l Logistics Exhibition kicks off
Product introduction activities at the expo. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG) 2023, the first of its kind, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 10.
Featuring 345 booths by 250 firms from 22 countries and territories, it is showcasing products, services, and latest technologies in the fields of transport and forwarding, services and warehouse systems, packaging and cold chains, and logistics IT.
Le Duy Hiep, President of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), stated that VILOG 2023 brings about opportunities for connecting and supporting the business community to push for investment and partnerships through B2B sessions. The organising board is also hosting a series of thematic workshops and conferences focusing on urgent issues and the latest trends, ranging from IoT smart technology, customs regulations, export-import competitiveness to cross-border e-commerce, human resources training, and the Buy-Ship-Pay model in agricultural exports.
Le Duy Hiep, President of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Import-Export Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said the 3-day expo is attracting the participation of logistics service, equipment, and solution providers, creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to access international solutions and markets./.