Business Binh Duong posts 2.6bn USD trade surplus in H1 The southern province of Binh Duong enjoyed a trade surplus of 2.6 billion USD in the first half of 2020, according to the provincial statistics office.

Business Adjustments to eastern section of North-South Expressway discussed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of the Cabinet on July 8 to discuss the implementation of the National Assembly (NA)’s resolution on adjustments to the plan for investment in the construction of three sections of the North-South Expressway in the 2017-2020 period.

Business Northern Power Corporation reports production rise amid difficulties Despite the difficulties posed by extreme weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) enjoyed a year-on-year rise of 4.86 percent rise in commercial power production in the first half of 2020, reaching 34.5 billion kWh.