Society Infographic Social development targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average incomes, and economic growth by 2030, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Society Vallet scholarships granted to 220 students in Thua Thien - Hue The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" presented 220 Vallet scholarships worth over 4 billion VND (166,078 USD) in total to outstanding students at high schools and universities in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue at a ceremony on September 1.

Society Ministry to give specific directions to each locality on IUU combat: Official The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will give specific instructions to each coastal locality on the prevention and combat of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing instead of general directions for all 28 coastal cities and provinces, according to Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien.