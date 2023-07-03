First Vietnamese start-up attends world’s leading tech conference
AECIS became the first Vietnamese start-up company to attend the Collision Conference 2023 held in Toronto, Canada, on June 26-29.
Collision is one of the world's four biggest tech conferences. This year's edition attracted over 36,000 visitors from nearly 120 nations, including nearly 900 investors and around 1,500 start-ups.
Collision is one of the world’s four biggest tech conferences. This year’s edition attracted over 36,000 visitors from nearly 120 nations, including nearly 900 investors and around 1,500 start-ups.
AECIS founder Nguyen Tin Lang said that participating in this conference has helped the company access many new technology trends.
AECIS provides construction project management solutions tailored to fit each individual project. Its personalised approach ensures that the project is managed in a way that suits its unique requirements and goals.
The company’s main market is Southeast Asia and the Pacific. In the near future, it plans to reach out to other markets such as North America, Egypt or India, in order to find potential partners and customers./.
