Fisherman in distress in Truong Sa brought to mainland
Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defence has coordinated with Army Corps 18 to successfully transport a fisherman having severe health problems while operating in the waters of Truong Sa (Spratly) in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for emergency aid, the hospital reported on August 15.
Doctors of Military Hospital 175 give health care services to the fisherman on the way to the mainland (Photo: VNA)
The fisherman showed symptoms of headache, fatigue and leg cramps after diving at a depth of 30m to catch seafood on August 13.
He was brought to Tien Nu island where he received first aid, and then moved to Phan Vinh island’s medical station where he got intensive treatment. However, his condition did not improve but worsened.
After a consultation via a telemedicine system with local medical staff, doctors the hospital concluded that the victim suffers Type 2 hypotension and gallstones. They proposed the transportation of the patient to the mainland by helicopter for treatment.
On August 14 night, a helicopter took off from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, carrying doctors of the hospital to Phan Vinh island. The helicopter successfully and safely brought the patient to the hospital in the early morning of August 15.
The patient’s conditions have stabilised and doctors are working hard to avoid dangerous complications for the patient./.