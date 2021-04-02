Business Vietnam, Sweden promote cooperation in renewable energy development Vietnam and Sweden have nurtured long-standing energy cooperation and now the scope of cooperation has expanded from hydropower in the past to safe and sustainable energy development at present.

Business Vietnam, US target sustainable trade ties Vietnamese and US agencies will continue their coordination in order to maintain trade ties between the two countries, towards harmonious, sustainable, and mutually beneficial trade balance.

Business Co-operative development assistance fund established A fund for co-operative development assistance will be established under a newly-issued decree issued by the government, given that co-operatives are playing an increasingly important role in Vietnam’s economy.

Business Reference exchange rate goes down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND/USD on April 2, down 1 VND from the previous day.