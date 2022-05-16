Five bodybuilding gold medals for Vietnam at SEA Games 31
Vietnam reaped a total of five gold medals among the 10 bodybuilding categories at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after competitions of this sport wrapped up on May 15.
The golds came from seven categories of the men’s singles (from 55kg to 85kg), the women’s singles, the mixed doubles, and the men’s classic bodybuilding.
Coach Cao Minh Tuan said the entire team were happy that they surpassed the initial target of four gold medals.
They encountered many difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the preparation for the SEA Games 31. It was not until December 2021 that they had a chance to compete at a national tournament.
As such, their impressive performance at the Games is viewed as a stepping stone for them to gear up for two other major tourneys this year, namely the Asian championships in the Maldives this July and the world championships in Thailand in December.
Tuan expressed his hope that the gold medals at SEA Games 31 will be an encouragement for the next generations of Vietnam’s bodybuilders./.