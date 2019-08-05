Monday, August 5, 2019 - 12:25:46

Environment

Five dead, 14 missing as consequences of storm Wipha

Five people have died and 14 remain missing as storm Wipha brought torrential rains and strong wind to northern and north central localities for several days from August 1.

