Health Vietnam has 21 COVID-19 cases to report on February 10 Vietnam recorded 21 COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 10, including 20 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Health official inspects COVID-19 prevention, control in HCM City Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on February 10 asked Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City to be ready to admit COVID-19 patients in case of overload in other medical facilities.

Health Vietnam logs one new COVID-19 infection in Bac Giang Vietnam documented one locally-transmitted COVID-19 case in the northern province of Bac Giang in the past 12 hours as of 6 am on February 10, taking the national tally from the latest outbreak to 484 cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Politics PM meets medical workers ahead of Tet festival Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has described doctors and health workers as soldiers who stand at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.