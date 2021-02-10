Five more COVID-19 cases recorded in HCM City, Gia Lai
COVID-19 testing for staff of Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City on February 10 documented one more COVID-19 infection related to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport hotspot, the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) said.
The patient, an employee at the Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company (VIAGS), had close contact with the baggage loading team which saw seven members positive for the coronavirus. The patient was detected as the city is conducting the second COVID-19 testing for 1,600 VIAGS staff.
To date, there are eight members of the team infected for the coronavirus. The city is tracing and zoning off the infected areas.
According to the HCDC, the city registered 203 COVID-19 cases, including 33 related to Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Of the total infections, 159 have recovered while 44 others are under treatment.
As many as 1,186 people having close contact with the confirmed cases are being quarantined, and have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Meanwhile, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai reported four new SARS-CoV-2 infections as of 12:00 on February 10, taking the tally in the locality to 26 cases, according to report from the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
The four patients are residing in Ia Pa district. Since they were identified as having close contact with the confirmed cases, they were put under quarantine to prevent coronavirus spread to the community. They were proven positive for the coronavirus after the second test.
As of 17:00 on February 9, Gia Lai province conducted testing for 9,173 specimens of 17,301 people, including 1,702 F1 and 4,786 F2.
As many as 16,831 people were negative to the virus while 448 others were waiting for the result.
Earlier the day, Vietnam logged one locally-transmitted COVID-19 case in the northern province of Bac Giang in the past 12 hours as of 6 am on February 10, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Patient 2,070, a 20-year-old man, had close contact with Patient 1,820. He was put under quarantine from February 1, and is receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, Hanoi./.