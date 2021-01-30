Five suspected cases of COVID-19 recorded in Gia Lai province
An ambulance is in place in Ayun Pa town of Gia Lai province to carry people with close contact with suspected cases of COVID-19 to a quarantine site (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Gia Lai (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has recorded five people testing positive once for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, all of them linked with the localities that have reported confirmed cases over the past few days.
The Gia Lai centre for disease control has collected samples from them for confirmatory tests conducted by the Central Highlands Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology, the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said on January 30 afternoon.
The suspected cases reside in Cheo Reo ward of Ayun Pa town or used to attend a wedding in Ia Trok of Ia Pa district, local authorities said.
The provincial People’s Committee requested an urgent lockdown of the entire Ayun Pa town and Ia Pa district as from 2pm on January 30 and strict imposition of anti-pandemic measures stated in the Prime Minister's directive issued on March 31 last year.
Efforts are also being hastened to disinfect the related areas and trace contact.
The Gia Lai Department of Education and Training also ordered schools across the province to shut down from January 30 until further notice./.