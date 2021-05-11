Society Army activates control system at highest level for COVID-19 prevention Deputy Minister of Defence Lieut. Gen. Vu Hai San on May 11 emphasised the necessity of activating the COVID-19 prevention and control system at the highest level in the army.

Society Hanoi closing beer clubs to fight COVID-19 Hanoi is shutting down all beer clubs under a decision released on May 11, as part of its efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Long An launches legal proceedings against organisers of illegal exit, entry Competent authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An launched legal proceedings against 29 people engaging in 14 cases of organising illegal exit from and entry into Vietnam in the first four months of this year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Vietnamese association presents 100 ventilators to India Minister of Information and Communications and Chairman of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) Nguyen Manh Hung presented 100 ventilators to help Indian people fight the COVID-19 pandemic during his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma on May 11.