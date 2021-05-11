Five Vietnamese fishermen from sunken ship off Thai coast set to return home
The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand is doing everything possible to bring home five Vietnamese fishermen found adrift at sea and rescued by Thai seafarers after their ship sank off Vietnam’s coast last week.
They were aboard a squid fishing vessel that set out from An Thoi Port in Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc Island. The boat was at anchor in waters adjacent to Thailand and Cambodia early May 7 when its gas tank became leaky and exploded, causing the boat to sink.
The fishermen, having survived the explosion, were adrift until they were rescued by Thai fishermen at around 2pm on the same day. They were later handed over to police in Rayong province.
Two of the fishermen are receiving treatment at a hospital in Rayong, according to the embassy. One suffered burns while the other has a leg injury. Doctors said they will be discharged in one or two weeks.
The three other crewmen are staying at the Rayong police headquarters while they wait for a COVID-19 test.
The Vietnamese embassy has reported the accident to the ship’s owner and the fishermen’s families. It has been also working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department and relevant authorities to complete necessary procedures to bring them back to Vietnam on a flight scheduled in late this month.
The embassy safely brought home four fishermen involved in a similar incident two years ago./.
