Travel Hai Phong works towards target of luring 7.5 million visitors in 2023 The northern port city of Hai Phong will strive to welcome 7.5 million visitors in 2023 by strengthening connectivity with domestic and foreign localities in developing tourism products to meet the demand from major markets.

Travel Infographic 10 must-do activities while exploring Ha Long Bay Visiting Ha Long Bay of Quang Ninh province is a must when travelling to Vietnam, according to The Travel site for travel tips. Ha Long Bay boasts spectacular landscapes with natural forest ecosystem and coastlines.

Travel Vietnam, Japan see great opportunities to promote tourism Vietnam and Japan have many opportunities for mutual tourism promotion, boosting economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, said experts at a workshop held by the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) in Ho Chi Minh City on February 23.