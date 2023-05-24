Part of Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: vietnamairport.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Bad weather at Tan Son Nhat airport, Ho Chi Minh City on May 16 and 21 caused 12 flights to be delayed and seven to be diverted to the alternate airports.

According to the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), the flights were unable to take off due to heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds, plus low visibility that dropped below the threshold for airport operation.

From around mid-May, the southern region enters rainy season, so unfavourable weather conditions which can affect flight operations occur more frequently and unpredictably.

According to the Tan Son Nhat Aviation Meteorological Centre, as the southwest monsoon tends to become stronger in the next several days, so showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecasted in the morning for airports including Phu Quoc, Rach Gia, Ca Mau and Can Tho from May 25-29. Meanwhile, bad weather may occur at noon or afternoon at Tan Son Nhat, Buon Ma Thuot, Lien Khuong, and Con Dao airports.

In Vietnam, bad weather is the cause of 50-60% of incidents relating to flight operations in the annual aviation safety report./.