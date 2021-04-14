Floating cakes for Cold Foods Festival

The third day of the third lunar month is the Cold Foods Festival of Vietnamese people. During this day, every household prepare traditional floating cakes, ‘banh troi’ (made of bits of brown sugar wrapped in glutinous rice paste and cooked by scalding in boiling water) and ‘banh chay’ (glutinous rice balls with mung beans filling, served in fragrant sweet soup) to offer to their ancestors.