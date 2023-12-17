Floods after torrential rain in Malaysia (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Floods after torrential rain on December 17 have forced more than 6,500 people in Malaysia’s states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak and Selangor to leave their homes to safe places.



The east coast states of Kelantan and Terenggaunu were the hardest hit, with over 6,370 gathering in 39 flood relief centres, according to the Social Welfare Department.



Meanwhile, the west coast states of Perak and Selangor reported 85 and 50 flood victims, respectively.



The meteorological department issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which lasts from October to March the next year, with strong winds and rough seas expected in Malaysia’s northern states and those in the east coast.