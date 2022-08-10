World Thailand to import shrimps from Ecuador, India Thailand will import over 10,500 tonnes of sea shrimps this year to ease a shortage at processing plants under a decision made on August 8 at the first meeting of the shrimp board with 21 members representing the Government as well as shrimp farmers and processors.

World Malaysia joins two international space agreements Malaysia has signed two of the five international space agreements or conventions under the United Nations (UN) which aim to protect and safeguard the country's security and sovereignty.

World Indonesia puts largest terminal on Kalimantan island into operation Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 9 inaugurated Kijing Terminal in the Port of Pontianak, West Kalimantan, after six years of construction.

World Thai government pumps money to save Thai Airways from bankruptcy Thai Airways International Pcl will receive key financial support from the government for its 80 billion (2.2 billion USD) capital-raising and debt-to-equity swap plan which is aimed at helping the carrier come out of bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg News.