Flood wreaks havoc on central, southern Laos
Flood as a result of incessant rains in central and southern provinces of Laos has disrupted transport and inundated a number of houses and a vast area of crops.
People and vehicles wade through a flooded road in Vientiane capital of Laos on August 7. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Flood as a result of incessant rains in central and southern provinces of Laos has disrupted transport and inundated a number of houses and a vast area of crops.
Local media reported that the central province of Savannakhet is one of the localities hit hardest by downpours and flood over the past days. Its Thapangthong district has been severely impacted with dozens of houses flooded and some washed away while many fields of crops under water.
The provincial administration has mobilised military personnel to help evacuate residents, livestock, and assets to safe places.
Many areas in the southern provinces of Champasak, Sekong, Attapeu, and Salavan have also been flooded due to prolonged downpours.
On August 9, the southern region of Laos recorded the highest rainfall of nearly 200mm, according to the hydro-meteorological agency of southern Laos.
Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast storm Mulan will move to northern Laos and Vietnam on August 10 before abating on August 11.
Central provinces of Laos, including Vientiane capital, are likely to experience heavy rains and strong winds. Southern localities are also predicted to be affected by this storm.
Administrations in many localities have warned residents about risks of continued flooding and flash floods./.