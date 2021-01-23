Flood-affected people in Quang Nam receive support from donors
More than 1,500 poor people, of which 1,000 were children, in flood-affected Nam Tra My district of central Quang Nam province received free examinations and medicine in a joint-health care charity programme by the Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital and VinaCapital Foundation.
A doctor examines a child in Nam Tra My district of Quang Nam province. (Photo courtesy of Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital)
The programme was one of a series of charity activities by Vinacapital and donors in providing post-disaster relief for local people in the most damaged communes due to floods, storms and landslides in the province between September and November 2020.
Following the programme, 10 grassroots health centres were repaired, while water filter systems and medical equipment were donated to the flood-damaged areas.
Medical staff were also trained on first aid and quick treatment.
According to doctors from Da Nang Hoan My Hospital, more than 20,000 children in central Vietnam were provided with free examinations for congenital heart disease in 12 charity health care programmes by the hospital in 2020.
At least 200 children who suffered congenital heart disease received free surgeries at the hospital from the programmes.
Doctors from the hospital also offered free training sessions for 1,000 nursery teachers at kindergartens in Da Nang on first aid for kids in 2020.
Meanwhile, 500 million VND (22,000 USD), which was raised from a musical performance organised by the Trung Vuong Theatre in Da Nang and ‘Green Dream’ charity club, has been sent to help disaster-affected poor people in mountainous areas of Quang Nam province before Tet (lunar New Year)./.