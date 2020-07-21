Environment Ministry aims to enhance control of air pollution The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Environment Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in central region hit by drought Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Hot weather continues to hit central provinces The central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh continued to suffer high temperatures, badly affecting local production and daily life.