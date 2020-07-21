Flooding causes serious damage to northern mountainous region
The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, according to the office of the national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control.
Officers and soldiers in Ha Giang help locals deal with consequences of floods. (Photo: VNA)
Among the deaths, three in Ha Giang died when their houses were buried under landslides while two were drown being swept away by floods. Three others suffered from injuries in Ha Giang and nearby Cao Bang province.
Floods also damaged 57 houses and inundated 524 others.
Two hydropower plants have to suspend operation and many sections on roads are blocked by landslides. Hundreds of hectares of food crops, forests and aquaculture were submerged.
Local authorities have immediately mobilized local forces to rescue and move people in flooded areas to safe places as well as to clear roads.
As more rains are forecast in the next days, northern mountainous provinces are warned to take urgent measures to respond to torrential rain, flooding, and landslides, thus reducing losses in life and property.
Measures include keeping a close watch on developments, preparing search and rescue activities, alerting people in affected areas, and ensuring the safety of reservoirs and dams.