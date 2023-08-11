World Thailand simplifies visa procedures to attract visitors Thailand will reduce approval time and required documents to simplify its visa application procedures as an effort to attract more foreign visitors, said a government official on August 10.

World Social media platforms take over e-commerce in Cambodia Social media is rapidly taking over the e-commerce sector in Cambodia with almost all local businesses promoting their services using social media platforms, a latest market report has revealed.

World ASEAN’s 56th founding anniversary celebrated in Hungary The embassy of Vietnam and other member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Budapest on August 9 held a ceremony to mark ASEAN's 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2023).