Flooding in Myanmar: Five killed, dozens of thousands evacuated
Floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains have killed five people and forced the evacuation of around 37,000 others in Myanmar, officials said on August 11.
Hanoi (VNA) - Floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains have killed five people and forced the evacuation of around 37,000 others in Myanmar, officials said on August 11.
According to Lay Shwe Zin Oo, director of Myanmar's social welfare, relief and resettlement ministry, the number of evacuees is set to rise above 40,000 on the day.
Authorities are giving necessary things for households evacuated to temporary camps, she said.
Flooding began in late July and has affected nine of the country's states and regions, including Rakhine, Kachin, Karen, Mon and Chin. Footage from Rakhine state showed large areas of villages and farmland submerged. The locality was ravaged in May by storm Mocha.
Myanmar is hit by heavy rains every year around this time./.
According to Lay Shwe Zin Oo, director of Myanmar's social welfare, relief and resettlement ministry, the number of evacuees is set to rise above 40,000 on the day.
Authorities are giving necessary things for households evacuated to temporary camps, she said.
Flooding began in late July and has affected nine of the country's states and regions, including Rakhine, Kachin, Karen, Mon and Chin. Footage from Rakhine state showed large areas of villages and farmland submerged. The locality was ravaged in May by storm Mocha.
Myanmar is hit by heavy rains every year around this time./.