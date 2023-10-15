Floods caused by prolonged heavy rains cause heavy damage in central region
Heavy rains and strong winds at My Khe beach in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Floods caused by torrential rains over the past six days in the central region have caused heavy damage in many localities, and rains are forecast to expand to the south region in the coming days.
According to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, as of 4:pm on October 14, two people in Ha Tinh and Thua Thien - Hue had lost their lives after floods swept through the localities.
Many low-lying areas in Da Nang city were inundated and as many as 1,564 houses in Da Nang, Thue Thien - Hue and Quang Tri were submerged in water. Over 3,700 people in Da Nang had to evacuate to safe places, and all schools in the city had to close.
To proactively respond to heavy rains in the coming time, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has requests affected localities to continue implementing the official dispatch No. 950/CD-TTg dated October 12, 2023 by the Prime Minister on flood control measures.
Experts said impacts of a cold airmass combined with an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone and easterly wind caused the torrential rains in the central region over recent days, which is expected to continue for the next several days./.