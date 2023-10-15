Environment Seven endangered animals released into Bu Gia Map National Park Seven animals of critically endangered species have been released back into nature in Bu Gia Map National Park, the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Environment Temperature in winter forecast to be higher than average in years: weather centre The average temperature of the winter 2023-2024 will be higher than the average level in many years, according to Nguyen Van Huong, head of the Weather Forecasting Department under the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Ninh Thuan secures sustainable future through biodiversity The south central province of Ninh Thuan has undertaken synchronous measures to conserve biodiversity and develop the values that ecosystems have offered.