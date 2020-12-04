World Malaysia’s economy to recover next year: MIDF Research Malaysia’s economy is set to recover in 2021, driven by domestic support, although headwinds in 2020 will continue to persist next year and weigh on growth expectation.

World Indonesia intensifies monitoring of fish exports to China The Indonesian Government plans to monitor its fish exports to China more strictly after the latter imposed a series of import suspensions over concerns about coronavirus contamination.

World Indonesia: Over three-fourths of COVID-19-hit-labourers return to work More than three-fourths of workers in Indonesia who had to leave their job since May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic have returned to work, according to Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani.

World Thailand plans to raise fee of five-year visas for foreigners Thailand plans to increase the price of its five-year residency permit by 20 percent in January 2021, after the programme dubbed "elite" visas drew a record new membership this year as people sought to stay in the largely coronavirus-free country.