In recent times, many villages have been beautified with colourful flower roads. Planting flowers to replace weeds is a practical and effective way to protect traffic safety corridors and beautify rural landscapes.

Lanes in Thanh Huong commune, Thanh Liem district, Ha Nam province have become extraordinarily peaceful and beautiful thanks to lively and colourful flowers.

From piloting only a few short roads, the model has been duplicated and supported by people. Notably, households are assigned to care for the sections of flower roads.

In many rural areas, planting and caring for flowers are also associated with regular cleaning of villages and hamlets. This helps localities implement environment criterion as part of the building new-style rural area movement while beautifying the landscape and living space.-VNA