Society National fund calls for support for quarantined children The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has called for support from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals to help Vietnamese children overcome the challenges from COVID-19.

Society Vietnam Airlines to pilot digital health passport IATA Travel Pass The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, in coordination with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will begin piloting the digital health app IATA Travel Pass on June 1.

Society Statue of General Vo Nguyen Giap in Truong Sa archipelago On Son Ca Island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago of Khanh Hoa province, nearly 1,000 nautical miles from the mainland, is a monument dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap, helping to educate young soldiers on the island about one of Vietnam’s greatest military strategists.