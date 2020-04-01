Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
-
A vast area of azalea blooming in a section of Putaleng trekking path in Hoang Lien Son mountain range, which is over 3,000 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
Pink azalea blooming in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
Azalea shows off its beauty under shimmering sun (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
Fallen blossoms make the path to Putaleng summit look like a flower carpet (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
A wild flower species is named ‘Bell flowers’ by the locals due to its bell-shape (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
Flora and fauna in Hoang Lien Son mountain range is diverse (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
A beautiful tree in shape of a flower in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
These flowers bloom at an altitude of 2,500 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
(Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
(Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
Late-blooming peach blossoms in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
Exotic flower grown over moss (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
(Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
A flower bed at an attitude of nearly 3,000 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
Lichens growing in a tree body look as beautiful as flowers (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
-
A trekker takes picture of her conquering the Putaleng summit (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)